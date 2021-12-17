Screengrab from PTV

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday welcomed some 1.02 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shots donated by the German government, as the country continues to ramp up its inoculation drive.

The 1,020,500 doses, coursed through the UN-led vaccine sharing platform COVAX, arrived in Manila before 4 p.m. through Singapore Airlines Flight SQ912.

Another 940,800 doses will be delivered later in the day to complete Germany's total 1,961,300 Moderna vaccine donations.

Later at 7 p.m., the country is also expecting the arrival of half a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots donated by the Argentinian government.

The latest shipment brings the country's total vaccine deliveries to over 178.8 million doses, majority or at least 123.3 million of which have already been distributed nationwide.

Earlier in the day, Philippine authorities announced reaching more than 100 million administered jabs, with more than 43 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the total, some 55.9 million were first doses, while at least 1 million were booster shots.

The country's second round of national inoculation drive was postponed in some areas amid the rampage of Typhoon Odette, among the strongest typhoons that hit the country in recent years.

Authorities initially aimed to vaccinate 7 million people during the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" drive from Dec. 15 to 17. The campaign has so far inoculated 1,794,433 people, a health official said earlier in the day.

The Philippines eyes COVID-19 vaccination as the most important part of its pandemic recovery program, amid the emergence of new variants.

DOH has so far detected 2 imported cases of the omicron variant, which reports said is more transmissible but weaker than the delta variant.

-- Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

