Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents amid floods caused by Typhoon Odette in Cagayan De Oro City, on December 16, 2021. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

MANILA — Another tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippines this Christmas, after typhoon Odette ravaged the central and southern parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Current data show the weather disturbance will not hit land, said PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano.

“Mayroon po tayong nakikita na [bagyo] inaasahan nating papasok sa Philippine area of responsibility sa hapon po ng Dec. 24,” Malano said in a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“At ang atin pong projection, ito po ay mag-dissipate, hindi po tatama sa kalupaan according to our analysis based on current data,” added the PAGASA chief.

(We see a tropical cyclone that we expect to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the afternoon of Dec. 24. Our projection is it will dissipate, it will not hit land.)

The storm is expected to fizzle out east of Bicol region or Samar, Malano said.

Duterte said, “What I’m worried [about] is that another one would, be coming up during Christmas time. Mawa-wallop tayo nito.”

(We will be walloped.)

“I’m worried about you know, it’s Christmas time, people are happy, and we have this one after another. I hope not. It will dampen the spirit of the people during Christmas time,” he added.

Duterte then asked if the tropical cyclone would be as strong as Odette, which at one point was a super typhoon under the US classification.

“Hindi po. [Tropical] depression po siya,” replied Malano.

(No. It is a tropical depression.)

“I hope so… We can hardly afford any other depression coming our way during Christmas time,” Duterte said.

Odette brought heavy rains when it made landfall multiple times on Thursday, toppling power and communication lines, damaging houses, and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The Office of Civil Defense reported 12 deaths so far from one of the most powerful storms to hit the country this year.

The storm was spotted over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Palawan at 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and 205 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

Storm signal no. 3 remains raised over the northern portion of Palawan, meaning it will experience “destructive typhoon force winds” within 18 hours, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m advisory.

The weather bureau also raised the following storm signals.

SIGNAL NO. 2

(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

- The central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

SIGNAL NO. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

LUZON

Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the western portion of Romblon (Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose, Ferrol, San Andres, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), and the rest of Palawan

VISAYAS

Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, the western portion of Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-An, City of Sipalay, Cauayan, and Guimaras



Odette, the country’s 15th storm this year, is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, said PAGASA.