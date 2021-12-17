Pacquiao forgoes birthday celebration to help typhoon victims

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has decided to forego plans to hold a grand party for his 43rd birthday on Friday and decided to allocate his birthday funds to help the victims of Typhoon Odette.

Pacquiao, who gives cash and gifts to poor communities in General Santos City and Sarangani during his birthday, is also cutting down the number of beneficiaries so that he can send aid to typhoon victims.

The retired boxer said during his relief and cash-giving activity in Digos City that he and his wife Jinkee have agreed to cancel birthday celebration plans.

He however will push through with his tradition of giving food packs and cash to poor residents of Sarangani and General Santos City.

“Imbes na 5,000 katao na palagi nating binibigyan kapag birthday ko, gagawin nating 2,000 na lang para yung 3,000 maipadala agad natin sa mga nasalanta ng Odette,” Pacquiao said.

(Instead of the traditional gift-giving to 5,000 beneficiaries on my birthday, we will cut that down to 2,000 so that we can give the rest to the victims of Odette.)

He also led a prayer for the areas that were hit by Odette.

“Para sa aking mga kababayan na apektado ng bagyo, kapit lang po. Help is coming. Manalig lamang po sa ating Panginoon at hindi Niya kayo pababayaan,” Pacquiao said.

(To our kababayans hit by the storm, hang on. Help is coming. Keep the faith, the Lord will look over you.)

