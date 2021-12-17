Vendors crowd Redemptorist road beside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on December 15, 2021. People continue to flock to public places and market stalls for their Christmas shopping as Christmas day nears. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The omicron variant is "very likely" to replace the delta variant as the dominant COVID-19 lineage in the Philippines, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The country on Wednesday confirmed 2 cases of the omicron variant in a returning Filipino from Japan and a Nigerian national, all 8 close contacts of whom tested negative for COVID-19, the Department of Health said.

The WHO had classified omicron as a variant of concern late November. It has so far reached 78 countries, including the Philippines.

"It’s very likely that the omicron variant is going to replace the delta variant as much as the delta variant replaced the earlier variants-- alpha, beta variants," WHO Philippines representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe told ANC's Headstart.

"There is a little window we have where we need to increase our preparedness to eventually deal with this and also use the opportunity to protect the most vulnerable."

The country can "minimize the effect of omicron" by vaccinating its vulnerable population, Abeyasinghe said.

It is "supportive of boosters" but everyone must have a primary series of jabs first, he added.

"We are supportive of boosters but our primary position is we need to protect everyone who’s not had a vaccine. If you have enough vaccines let’s do that, we recognize the boosters are also important," he said.

The WHO representative added that he hopes every candidate in the upcoming elections advocates for COVID-19 vaccination.

"I wish every candidate becomes an example and wears their masks and tries to maintain physical distancing, I know when campaigning that's not easy," he said.

"I wish every candidate will advocate for people to go and get their vaccines as early as possible because this is putting the national interest ahead of your political interest."

The Philippines began another round of "National Vaccination Days" from Dec. 15 to 17, Dec. 20 to 22, and Dec. 27 to 29.

It has fully vaccinated 42.6 million individuals, while 55.6 million have received an initial dose as of Wednesday, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.