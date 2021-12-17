Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Matapos ma-verify ng Department of Health (DOH) ang kalagayan ng ika-7 close contact ng Nigerian na tinamaan ng omicron variant, nalamang nagnegatibo rin ito sa RT-PCR test.

"All 7 contacts are negative, last passenger of the 7 located and test verified as negative," ani DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire nitong Biyernes.

Hindi rin kailangang mangamba ng publiko sa kalagayan ng iba pang pasahero sa flight dahil nasunod naman nila ang guidelines para sa mga pumapasok ng bansa.

"Gusto ko pong ulit-ulitin lahat po ng sumakay sa PAL flight na 'yan at sa Oman Airways were quarantined when they came here in the country," paliwanag ni Vergeire.

Pero kahit pa maagap ang sistemang nakalatag sa border ng Pilipinas, ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), base sa mga datos ay posibleng maging laganap ang omicron sa buong mundo.

"It all points to a fact that it’s from a transmissibility perspective far fitter for transmission than even the more transmissible delta variant we have now as the globally established variant. Once it comes in, it’s going to start spreading so we have to be prepared for that eventuality and that’s what we’ve been talking about with the DOH and our partners," ani WHO country representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyashinghe.

Sa kabila ng 2 kaso ng omicron, nananatiling mababa ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Pero kahit nakikitang handa naman ang bansa sa banta ng bagong variant, hindi pa rin dapat magpakakampante.

"Because of nearly 2 years of this battle, nearly everybody is tired and nearly everybody is enjoying the recent low number of cases and of course it’s the holiday season," ani Abeyashinghe.



—Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News