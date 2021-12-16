MANILA—Typhoon Odette weakened slightly as it moved over Panay Gulf, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday morning.

The typhoon's center was last spotted 4 a.m. at 75 kilometers southwest of Iloilo City.

The tropical cyclone was moving with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph with gustiness of up to 235 kph. It was moving westward at 35 kph.

PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains will fall over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may fall over Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of Mimaropa.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains is also expected over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Aurora, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas Friday.

PAGASA

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3 was raised over the following areas:

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Cabatuan, Maasin, New Lucena, Zarraga, Dumangas, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Sibalom, San Jose, Belison, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (Bago City, Bacolod City, La Castellana, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Valladolid, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Cauayan, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-An, City of Sipalay)

Central portion of Negros Oriental (Basay, City of Bayawan, Mabinay, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad)

The following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 2:

Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

Romblon

Southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Mandaon, Placer, Cawayan, Milagros, Balud)

Central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Rest of Antique

Rest of Iloilo

Rest of Negros Oriental

Rest of Negros Occidental

Cebu

Siquijor

Western portion of Bohol (Inabanga, Buenavista, Sagbayan, Catigbian, Balilihan, Dauis, Panglao, Corella, Baclayon, Alburquerque, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City, Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Antequera, Tubigon, Calape, San Isidro, Clarin, Getafe)

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 1 was also raised over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Palawan

Batangas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Rest of Bohol

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Dumingag, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Mahayag, Molave, Tambulig, Josefina, Aurora)

The weather bureau also warned of moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters in height in the next 24 hours which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of Negros Provinces, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and several localities in the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands).

PAGASA expects Odette to cross the Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago Friday noon before making landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.

Odette may further weaken as it crosses the western portion of Visayas and mainland Palawan, but will remain in the typhoon category.