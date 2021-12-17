MANILA - PAGASA on Friday evening lifted storm signals in several areas as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) moved towards the West Philippine Sea, hours after it made its 9th landfall over Roxas, Palawan.

In its 8 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said the storm maintained its maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

Odette was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Palawan, and was moving west northwest at 30 kph.

"While over the West Philippine sea, the typhoon is forecast to move west northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or early afternoon," PAGASA said.

The country's 15th tropical cyclone this year, which has killed at least 12 and forced thousands of residents to flee in the Visayas and Mindanao, was forecast to cross Kalayaan Islands on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 remained over the northern portion of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA also raised signal no. 2 over the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Meanwhile, the rest of Palawan was placed under signal no. 1.

More than 300,000 people had sought emergency shelter as the typhoon charged across the Pacific Ocean and smashed into the country, the agency said. About 18,000 had yet to return home.

Communications were still down in Siargao, which took the brunt of the storm.

In a statement Friday night, Globe said it has restored services in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Bukidnon as of 6 p.m.

Free charging stations are also available at Shell stations, and some areas in Borongan City, Eastern Samar and at Sebayan Central Elementary School in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

"Globe’s field operations teams in Visayas and Mindanao are continuously working to restore mobile and data services in areas that were affected by typhoon Odette," the statement read.

The Philippines -- ranked as one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas. - With a report from Agence France-Presse

WATCH