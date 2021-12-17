Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes off Sorsogon

From Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATED)— A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Sorsogon late Friday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The agency said the tectonic quake occurred at 10:28 p.m. approximately 8 km southwest of Donsol town, at a depth of 20 km.

Phivolcs earlier pegged its magnitude at 5.0 before revising it.

Intensity 5 was recorded in Donsol while Intensity 4 was also registered in Pilar, Sorsogon.

Intensity 3 meanwhile was experienced in Irosin and Juban, Sorsogon; Legazpi City, Albay; and Canaman, Camarines Sur.

Instrumental Intensities were also logged in:

Intensity 3 - Legazpi City

Intensity 2 - Iriga City; Pili, Camarines Sur; Malunay, Quezon

Intensity 1 - Sipocot, Camarines Sur

Phivolcs noted aftershocks are not expected after it previously said they were likely.

