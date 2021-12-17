MANILA -- A lawmaker wants separate motorcycle lanes in addition to the existing bike lanes on the country’s roads.

Under House Bill 10609, Samar First District Representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento wants separate motorcycle lanes adjacent and parallel to already established bicycle lanes in the rightmost lane of the road, for all the roads that have the capacity for such lanes in all metropolitan centers.

The bill also states that any new road or highway constructed after its effectivity shall not be approved and constructed without the inclusion of the required motorcycle lane in its design.

Sarmiento noted that so far, 97 kilometers of bicycle lanes have been put in place in the three metropolitan areas of the Philippines — Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.

“These bicycle lanes have been received with positive reviews and praise from cyclists and active transportation advocates,” he said.

The lawmaker pointed out, however, that these lanes are exclusively for bicycle use,“ leaving motorcycle users to either share the road with four-wheel vehicles or encroach dangerously among bicycle users in the bike lanes.”

Sarmiento noted that that number of motorcycles registered in the Philippines was already at 7,328,116 as of December 2020, stressing the need for lanes specifically for motorcycles.

“These lanes can be placed adjacent and parallel to the already established bicycle lanes as previously mentioned. Doing so makes it easier for both the builders and the end users," he said.

"In addition to already existing bike lanes, the installation of adjacent bicycle and motorcycle lanes should be considered in other metropolitan areas of the country," he added.