President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on Dec. 13, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he would visit over the weekend parts of southern and central Philippines that were ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

Duterte during a televised meeting asked Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Ricardo Jalad whether or not the Surigao airport was operational. Jalad said the terminal in Siargao island was damaged, but its runway was usable.

"I am flying tomorrow to the area. Also I would hit maybe Leyte, Surigao, and if there is enough time, Bohol, then day after I will try to visit Cebu, then dito sa eastern side of the islands, Bacolod, Iloilo,” Duterte told Jalad.

The President then asked for updates on Iloilo, to which Jalad replied that authorities were still gathering information on Region 6.

“I am not so much worried about damage to structure, infrastructures of government... Ang takot ko kung maraming namatay. I am as eager as you to go there, to see for myself,” said Duterte.

He said officials are "trying to raise money" for the typhoon response as the COVID-19 crisis has "depleted" the national budget.



“We are trying to scrimp how much we can raise so that we can marshal it to areas affected,” the President said.

Video courtesy of RTVM





Odette brought heavy rains when it made landfall multiple times on Thursday, toppling power and communication lines, damaging houses, and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The Office of Civil Defense has so far reported 12 deaths, which are up for validation, from one of the most powerful storms to hit the country this year.



Jalad said authorities have yet to report landslides, which "in the past typhoons were contributors of casualties."

"Hopefully in the next few days in the conduct of more assessment of LGUs and regional government agencies involved, there will be no more casualties reported,” he said.



Jalad said at least 84,674 families or 338,664 people, meanwhile, were affected by preemptive evacuations. Officials have yet to determine the total cost of damage of the typhoon, he said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the social welfare department has provided family food packs to disaster-affected families and continues to coordinate with affected local government units for support augmentation.

"Government is assisting round the clock those affected by Typhoon Odette," he said in a statement.