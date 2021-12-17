Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post topped by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on Dec. 17, 2021. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—China is ready to offer assistance to victims of Typhoon Odette, its embassy in Manila said Friday.

On Twitter, the embassy also expressed sadness over the devastation wrought by the typhoon in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Saddened to learn that Typhoon Odette has devastated and caused severe damages to families in the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” the embassy said.

“We stand in solidarity with all affected Filipino families in facing this challenge and are willing to offer assistance to help them tide over the difficulties in the spirit of Bayanihan,” it added.

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, barreled the southern and central regions of the country.

As of Friday morning, 1 was reported killed while 2 others were injured due to the onslaught of the typhoon. Over 330,000 people sought emergency shelter due to fears of landslide and flooding.

In PAGASA's 2 p.m. bulletin, Odette is approaching Palawan and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of the island province on Friday afternoon.

The center of the eye of the typhoon was last seen 130 kilometers southwest of Cuyo, Palawan.

Odette is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 215 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 has been raised over the northern portion of Palawan, including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands.

—With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CB News