MANILA—Authorities rescued 6 live Philippine pangolins during an entrapment conducted in Pasay City on Thursday.

A man, 22, and a woman, 37, from Valenzuela City were arrested by members of the anti-illegal logging task force of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The suspects were targeted after being found allegedly offering pangolins for sale via social-networking app WeChat, said Pasay City police chief Col. Cesar Paday-os.

Undercover agents met with the suspects at a restaurant near Macapagal Blvd. for the transaction worth P75,000.

The pangolins were found inside individual nets in the trunk of the suspects’ vehicle, which was also confiscated.

The animals have been turned over to the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City.

According to the task force, the animals are adults or of breeding age. Some were visibly weak when recovered.

If the pangolins are healthy, they will be returned to Palawan and released to the wild.

Endemic to 4 Philippine islands including Palawan, Philippine pangolins are listed as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They have been threatened by hunting for their scales and meat.

The suspects will be charged with violating the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9147)

Under the law, they could face up to 4 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to P300,000 for trading critically endangered wildlife.