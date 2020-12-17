Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 12,577 with 47 new infections

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,577 on Thursday as 47 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 42 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,602, as 8,113 of those infected have recovered, while 862 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 767 in the Asia Pacific, 370 in Europe, 2,404 in the Middle East and Africa, and 61 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 454,447 people. The tally includes 8,850 deaths, 419,902 recoveries, and 25,695 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 74.2 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.65 million deaths.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in the United Kingdom and the United States.

