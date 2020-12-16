New brewing storm spotted off Mindanao

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday it was monitoring a new brewing storm off Mindanao.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio, in a 4 a.m. press briefing, said the low-pressure area (LPA) was located 820 kilometers east of Davao City.

The LPA's trough or extension may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Soccsksargen and Davao Region.

The brewing storm is unlikely to strengthen into a tropical cyclone, Ignacio said. But if it becomes a storm, it may pass over the central part of the country, she added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan, which is cold winds from the northeast that bring rains over the eastern side of the country, continues to affect parts of Luzon.

The amihan may cause cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

The rest of the country may generally have a fair weather with chances of rain because of localized thunderstorms.

RELATED VIDEO

Courtesy of PAGASA