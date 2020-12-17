‘Nanginginig na 'yan sa takot’: Duterte afraid of latest ICC prosecutor report, says Trillanes

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday brushed off President Rodrigo Duterte’s fresh insults against him, saying the Philippine leader's reaction was a manifestation of how much he fears the latest International Criminal Court prosecutor's report regarding his administration’s drug war.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Trillanes said Duterte is not used to being made accountable, making him angry about the situation.

“Kung ang intensyon niya is to intimidate me, and para tumigil ako o umatras ako, hindi po mangyayari 'yon… Having profiled si Duterte, alam namin na ito, hindi to sanay sa mga ganyang pagsubok. Growing up, hindi siya naging accountable sa actions niya,” Trillanes said.

(If his intention is to intimidate me to make me stop or to back down, that won’t happen. We know that Duterte is not used to these kinds of challenges because he grew up without being made accountable for his actions.)

“Sa mga gan'yang sitwasyon, nanginginig na 'yan sa takot. Doon siya galit na galit,” he added.

(In this situation, he is already trembling with fear.)

In his public address on Wednesday night, Duterte blasted his staunch critic, even comparing him to dog excrement, after Trillanes said the "time for reckoning is near" for the President and his allies following the ICC prosecutor's finding of "reasonable basis" to believe that the administration's war on drugs spawned crimes against humanity.

"Itong tao na 'to, si Trillanes, may statement siya. Trillanes, alam mo, 'pag nakita ko 'yang pangalan mo, nakikita ko tae ng aso. Every time I look at you, you're a shit of a dog," Duterte said.

The former senator said he is “saddened” by the President’s comments.

“Nakakalungkot na ito ang Presidente ng Pilipinas, na ganito ang mga pananalita na lumalabas sa kaniya,” Trillanes said.

(It is sad that the President of the Philippines is like that, that he talks like that.)

According to the "Report on Preliminary Examination Activities 2020", ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office opened in February 2018 a preliminary probe into the slay of thousands of suspected drug users and peddlers in the Philippines, including those killed for allegedly resisting arrest or allegedly gunned down by law enforcers disguised as vigilantes.

Trillanes downplayed Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque’s statement that the country already quit the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction.

“Alam ni Sec. Roque yung totoo na being a member of ICC, simula 2011 hanggang 2019, lahat po ng mga nangyari noong panahon na iyon, within that span, is covered by the ICC. Kahit umalis ang Pilipinas noong 2018, yung one year na withdrawal, covered pa rin yun. Alam ni Sec. Roque yun at nagmamaang-maangan lang,” he said.

(Roque knows the truth, that as a member of ICC from 2011 to 2019, whatever happened during that period is covered by the investigation. Even if the Philippines left in 2018, that one year withdrawal is still covered. Roque is just pretending not to know it.)

The government's latest official tally showed that 5,942 people have died during anti-drugs operations from July 1, 2016 until Oct. 31, 2020.

Various rights groups are saying though that thousands more were killed in alleged extrajudicial killings.