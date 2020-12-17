Mababa ang banta ng COVID-19 sa mga paaralan: DepEd

Sa napipintong pagdaraos ng dry run para sa face-to-face classes sa susunod na buwan, inihayag ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones na mas mababa ang infection rate ng COVID-19 sa mga paaralan kumpara sa ibang lugar.

Sa Laging Handa briefing, sinabi ni Briones na batay sa mga pag-aaral, mas mababa ang tsansang tamaan ng COVID-19 ang mga bata sa paaralan.

"Sinasabi na lahat ng pag-aaral, nagpapakita na ang pinaka-lowest threat ay sa schools," ani Briones.

"Ang malaking posibilidad ay sa homes, kasi that is where they spend most of their time and other places," dagdag niya.

Sa rekomendasyon ni Briones para sa limited face-to-face classes, batay sa presentation ng United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) Philippines na global evidence, 1 hanggang 5 porsiyento lamang sa total reported cases ang children o adolescents.

Nasa 91 porsiyento naman umano ng COVID-19 cases sa mga bata ay mula sa household exposure.

"While there is a risk [for] children to transmit the disease, schools can be a place in which transmission happens, they do not appear to be the main driver of spikes in transmission," ani UNICEF Philippines Deputy Representative Behzad Noubary.

"There are many many cases in countries that have been able to open in a safe manner, mitigating the risk and by taking these precautionary measures," dagdag niya.

Sa presentation naman ng World Health Organization sa Department of Education, nakasaad na may mataas na incidence ng asymptomatic positive cases sa mga kabataan.

Pero hindi sapat ang ebidenisya para masabing may transmission o hawahan sa school setting.

Maaga pa para masabi

Ayon sa isang eksperto, dapat magpresenta ang Department of Health ng actual citation ukol sa COVID-19 transmission sa mga paaralan.

"Ngayon pa lang tayo nagsimula magpapasok ng mga bata sa eskuwelahan. So medyo maaga pa para mag-conclude na hindi kasinglaki 'yong impact ng pagkalat sa school kumpara sa pagkalat sa bahay," ani Dr. Anna Ong-Lim ng Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19.

Noong Lunes, inaprubahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang dry run para sa face-to-face classes sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified general community quarantine o itinuturing na "low risk" sa COVID-19.

Ayon sa DepEd, pagtutulungan ng ahensiya, mga local government unit at magulang para matiyak na ligtas ang pagbabalik-eskuwela ng mga bata mula bahay, transportasyon at paaralan.

"We will require the children to wear a face mask and face shield. When they enter the schools, they will be checked for a screening for symptoms," ani Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan.

"There might be instances when testing might be strongly encouraged but it may not be for all. This will also be based on the agreement and shared responsibility with the specific pilot test places," ani Malaluan.

Nasa 1,114 ang nominado para sa dry run ng face-to-face classes.

Ayon kay Briones, mas mababa sa bilang na iyon ang pinal na listahan ng mga lalahok sa pilot implementation.

-- Ulat ni Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

