‘I understand him’: Duterte backs Valenzuela’s Gatchalian in tollway row

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he felt for Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian, who stood up for his city in light of massive traffic jams that were in part caused by a malfunctioning RFID system.

The cashless toll system was operated by the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp.

Duterte said he understood why Gatchalian was frustrated.

"Nandoon siyang mayor, galit na galit and I understand this with all the conundrum pati ako magagalit talaga. I understand this burst of anger, which is justified para matauhan," the President said during his weekly briefing that aired late Wednesday night.

"Sa'n ka na nakakita nu'ng nakikita ko sa TV? Gusto kong pumunta doon, pero in deference to Gatchalian . . . Kasi ang rule ng traffic, sa siyudad mismo, the control of the traffic is left to the local government."

Duterte, who served as Davao City mayor for decade, said there was nothing wrong with Gatchalian suspending NLEX’s business permit.

“So you cannot come barging in and overruling them because they (LGUs) have that inherent right,” the President said.

“Iyang business permit kasi ginagawa iyan ng lahat ng mayors iyan. If you do not comply, then non-compliance will result to adverse . . . It has adverse effects on the lives of people.

“The mayor also has the concurrent capacity also just like to me to enforce the law using iyong power niya sa business, but that does not . . . It is not enough actually. More than just the suspension, nakatulong iyon, but mayroon iyang mga batas.”

Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade said he felt embarrassed over the situation.

“Nahihiya po ako sa Valenzuela, sa lokal na government, sa mga nagmamaneho,” Tugade said.

“I express my apologies to the users of the tollways, to the local government, for the inconvenience this caused.

“Be assured that the inconvenience caused is not intended.”

Last week, Gatchalian suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., operator of the NLEX Corp. after failing to immediately solve the traffic woes.

This barred the NLEX from collecting tolls from motorists entering and leaving the expressway via Valenzuela.

The suspension was eventually lifted on Tuesday after the tollways management agreed to implement several measures to ease the traffic congestion blamed on its faulty cashless payment system.