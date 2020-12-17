Healthcare system every January ‘weaker,’ DOH says as it braces for COVID-19 surge

A health worker in a PPE cools herself in front of a fan at a testing center in Navotas City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday warned that the country’s health care system every January is “weaker,” as the country prepares for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Philippine health facilities' capacity is “usually weaker" during the first month of the year.

“[It is usually in January when] training hospitals are in the transition phase where the senior residents are replaced by the newer ones. We must also take note that the staff can be on [the] end of [their] contract break or possibly the non-renewal [of] job orders,” Vergeire explained.

The health official added that January has usually been the month where more patients suffering from non-communicable diseases — such as hypertension and diabetes — needed to be admitted in hospitals.

“There are usually more consults and admissions for non-communicable diseases during this time such as hypertension and diabetes.”

Experts earlier warned the public about the possible onset of holiday heart syndrome, stroke, and other heart disorders as Filipinos participate in holiday feasts.

Dir. Gerardo Legaspi of the Philippine General Hospital, also said that more non-coronavirus patients have gone to the hospitals recently, and the anticipated surge would risk the quality of service in health facilities because of the heavy workload.

“Ang kinaibahan ngayon ay dumadami na po ang non-COVID patients na pumupunta sa mga ospital kumpara sa COVID (patients), so siguro mararamdaman ng maraming ospital na bumibigat ang load ng pasyente sa non-COVID at maaaring makalimita ito sa kapasidad ng ospital na makapagbigay ng serbisyo sa COVID patients,” said Legaspi.

(The difference today is that there are more non-COVID-19 patients going to hospitals compared to COVID-19 patients. Maybe hospitals could feel the heavier load with non-COVID-19 patients and would limit the capacity of hospitals to provide services to COVID-19 patients.)

The DOH already noted an uptick of new COVID-19 infections in several areas in the Philippines as more Filipinos participate in holiday activities.

The agency cited the public's "decreasing adherence" to physical distancing in malls, holiday sales in open spaces, and other activities that increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In August, President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Metro Manila and surrounding provinces to modified enhanced community quarantine following the request of medical societies for a "timeout" and "breathing space" as they warned the health care system was at a breaking point.

Frontline medical workers aired their plea after witnessing weary hospital personnel handle the surge in COVID-19 cases.