Groups wary of back-to-school 'experiment' in January

MANILA - Two groups on Thursday expressed concern over holding limited face-to-face classes in January in areas deemed low risk for COVID-19 as the virus continues to rage across the country.

Speaking to Teleradyo, Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) deputy secretary-general Alex Legaspi said reopening select schools without careful planning could spell disaster.

"'Di ko alam kung saan sila kumukuha ng kanilang ideya na ginigiit na naman nila itong isang plano't sistema na hindi pumasok sa consultation, lalo na hindi tinanong ang mga stakeholders tungkol dito," he said.

(I don't know where are they are getting these plans and ideas without consultation from stakeholders.)

Legaspi added, "Isusubo na naman ba natin ang mga estudyante sa isang experiment na hindi natin alam ang kahihinatnan? Siguradong delubyo na naman ito."

(Are we risking our students to an experiment without knowing the results? This could be a disaster.)

While the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) is supportive of holding select classroom teaching as it is crucial in the learning process of students, the group urged the government to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

"Ayaw din naman natin na ma-compromise 'yong kalusugan nila nang biglang magkaroon ng pilot testing at wala pang malinaw na national guidelines," NUSP president Jandeil Roperos said.

(We don't want to compromise their health by suddenly conducting pilot testing without clear guidelines.)

For authorities to determine an area is low risk for COVID-19 spread, Roperos said there should be a mass testing and intensive contact tracing.

Local officials must also provide safe transportation for students and teachers, and install health personnel in schools in cases of emergency, she added.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Department of Education (DepEd) of conducting a dry run of in-person classes in select schools in January.

The agency had said it would reduce class sizes and implementing staggered schedules to ensure that schools observe minimum health standards during the pilot test.

Among the students that may participate in the dry run are senior high school students under the technical-vocational-livelihood track and learners who are struggling with distance learning.

DepEd earlier said it would be working closely with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), local government units (LGUs) and parents to ensure the safety of students participating in the dry run.

Participating schools will also need to meet health protocols such as proper ventilation, and availability of face masks, face shields and hand washing facilities.

In July, the President prohibited in-person classes until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the country.

Classes in public schools in the country opened in October under a blended distance learning system due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, which has infected over 452,000 people in the country, with more than 8,800 deaths.

