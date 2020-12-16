Duterte slams Trillanes over remarks linked to latest ICC prosecutor report

MANILA--President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched fresh verbal attacks against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, following the latter's remarks on the latest International Criminal Court prosecutor's report on the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

In his weekly public address, Duterte blasted his staunch critic, even comparing him to dog excrement.

"Itong tao na 'to, si Trillanes, may statement siya. Trillanes, alam mo, 'pag nakita ko 'yang pangalan mo, nakikita ko tae ng aso. Every time I look at you, you're a shit of a dog," he said.

(This person, Trillanes, he has a statement. You know, Trillanes, every time I see your name, I see dog droppings. Every time I look at you, you're a sh-- of a dog.)

"Mas marunong ka pa. Bakit mo ako takutin na magpreso? If it is my destiny na magpreso ako, eh di magpreso ako," Duterte added.

(Why are you threatening me with jail time? If it is my destiny to be imprisoned, then I'll be imprisoned.)

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor has found "reasonable basis" to believe that Duterte's 4-year-old anti-narcotics drive spawned crimes against humanity.

According to the "Report on Preliminary Examination Activities 2020", ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office opened in February 2018 a preliminary probe into the slay of thousands of suspected drug users and peddlers in the Philippines, including those killed for allegedly resisting arrest or allegedly gunned down by law enforcers disguised as vigilantes.

Reacting to the report, Trillanes said the "time for reckoning is near" for Duterte and his allies.

"They have to answer for the thousands of Filipino lives killed during his brutal war on drugs," he tweeted.

He also said Duterte will not be able to get away with the recent report, no matter how much he tries to ignore it.

"Duterte may try to ignore the jurisdiction of ICC over him, but deep inside he knows that he cannot get away from this one. Having profiled Duterte, I am sure nanginginig na 'yan sa takot (I'm sure he's shaking in fear)," Trillanes added.

Reacting to Trillanes' remarks, a visibly irked Duterte questioned Trillanes' contribution to the country.

"Mga Filipino, anong ginawa nitong pu---- in-- ito? Sige sabihin mo. Maski mali mali, ano'ng ginawa ng animal na ito?" the President said.

(My fellow Filipinos, what has this son of a b---- achieved? Tell me. Even if it's wrong, what has this animal achieve?)

"Kami may ginawa kami, sige makulong eh di makulong. Ikaw nanalo ka dahil sa backlash sa administration. Tapos akala mo kung sino kang magsalita, as if you are also . . . Ni hindi ka naman summa cum laude," Duterte added.

(We have done something. If we go to jail for it, so be it. You won because of the backlash against the administration, then you act like you're the best, as if you are . . . You're not even a summa cum laude.)

"Pero alam mo sa totoo lang Trillanes, kung bright ka sa akin, kung mas marunong ka, ikaw na sana nagdadaldal dito, hindi ako. 'Yan ang totoo."

(You know what, Trillanes, if you are brighter than me, if you are better, you should be the one speaking here, not me. That's the truth.)

"Wala itong nagawa kundi mag-exhibition. Wala itong nagawa kundi manira ng tao," Duterte added.

(He didn't do anything but show off. He just discredits people.)

Duterte also accused the opposition of politicking, and appealed to the public not to believe them.

"'Wag kayong maniwala diyan sa opposition. Walang ginawa 'yan, gusto lang niyan bumalik. Kung maaari lang, ibibigay ko na lang para hindi na sisirain ang Filipino. Hindi na tayo masira, ibigay ko na lang. Ito, wala itong ginawa kundi mamulitika," he said.

(Do not believe the opposition. They didn't achieve anything, they just want to return to office. If it's possible, I will just give away my position so the country won't be ruined. Just so we won't be ruined, I'll just give this position away. The opposition is is just politicking.)

Duterte, likewise, accused the opposition of cooperating with the communists.

"Nakipag-kuntsaba, pati itong mga komunista nakapasok sa gobyerno," he said.

(They are conspiring [against me], even the communists in government.)

"Do you think we will stop there? I said you are a member of a grand conspiracy of communism. Lahat kayo (All of you)," Duterte added, specifically mentioning Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate again.

Duterte has been accusing progressive groups in Congress of being alleged legal fronts of the communist insurgency movement.

The members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives have denied these accusations.

