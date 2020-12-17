Duque: Walang pangako ang Pfizer na 10 milyong doses ng COVID-19 vaccine

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Pinagpapaliwanag na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III matapos itong sisihin sa pagkapurnada umano ng nilulutong Pfizer vaccine deal.

Maaalalang ibinulgar ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na mayroon na sanang makukuha ang Pilipinas na 10 milyong doses ng Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine pagsapit ng Enero kung hindi lang "nagpabaya" ang kalihim.

Isinara umano ang kasunduan nina Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Pero sabi ni Duque, walang 10 milyong bakunang pangako ang Pfizer na dapat sana'y paparating ngayong Enero.

"I don't recall na may ganoong definite na makakakuha kayo ng 10 million doses, there was nothing like it, everything was indicative... There is no such thing as I did not act quick enough. You go through a process... No deadline was set by Pfizer, nothing in all our documents," aniya.

Ayon kay Duque, Agosto 11 at hindi Hulyo ipinadala ng Pfizer ang kanilang confidence disclosure agreement (CDA) at hindi para pirmahan ng DOH, kundi ng Office of the President.

"I just want to state that it was Pfizer that wanted the Office of the President. We needed to negotiate with them sa signatory kasi nga may DOST (Department of Science and Technology), may DOH, ES (Executive Secretary) nagkakaproblema. Sino ba talaga? We follow the process but Pfizer wanted the OP under the Executive Secretary representing the OP," paliwanag ni Duque.

Ayon kay Duque, mula Agosto 11, Setyembre 25 na siya inutusan ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na pirmahan ang CDA para sa gobyerno.

Oktubre 20 na pinirmahan ni Duque ang CDA, 3 linggo matapos ang utos ni Medialdea.

"[M]ay mga provisions na hindi kami nagkakasundo. So the process of going back and forth, until I asked the deputy executive secretary on the day I was going to sign it, sabi ko 'Itong provision I have some discomfort' [and] he said 'It's your judgment call'... So I signed it. I put my life in the line for this," ani Duque.

Magkakaiba ang bersyon ng kuwento nina Duque at Locsin kaya’t pinagpapaliwanag ni Duterte si Duque.

