Baka makaaksidente? Sakop ng mandatory face shield policy aaralin, ayon sa eksperto

Sinusuot ng isang babae ang kaniyang face shield sa YnaresC Center, Ynares Compound sa Antipolo City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Iginiit ng isang eksperto na dapat aralin ng gobyerno ang patakaran nilang i-require ang pagsusuot ng face shield sa labas ng bahay.

Ayon sa infectious disease expert na si Benjamin Co, bagama’t dagdag-panangga ang face shield sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19), tingin niya na lalong pahirap sa paghinga ang pagsuot nito.

Posible rin aniyang magdulot ito ng aksidente partikular na sa mga nagbibisikleta.

"It can be steamed, fogged up. When it happens, you wont be able to see what's in front of you, and it can cause accidents,” ani Co.

Kung susuot ng face shield, inirerekomenda ang pagsuot ng face shield na may clear plastic kumpara sa mga may kulay o tint.

Hindi naman inirerekomenda ang pagsuot ng face mask at face shield sa mga batang 2 edad pababa. Payo ni Co, mas mabuti nang umiwas sa mga matataong lugar at huwag nang palabasin ang bata kung hindi naman kinakailangan.

Para kay Co, dapat linawin ng gobyerno kung saan at kailan lang dapat gamitin ang face shield.

"I think they should review the recommendations. You allow people to bike, run, exercise, move around, then you must make sure that whatever policies we make is aligned with whatever is allowable," ani Co.

Ayon naman kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, pag-uusapan ng IATF ang mga paglilinaw pagdating sa pagususuot ng face masks.

Giit ni Co, hindi rin dapat tingnan na solusyon ang mandatory face shield dahil wala pang suplay ng bakuna sa bansa.

"Equipment alone will not protect us from COVID-19, even with the face shield and face mask, it's important to follow guidelines to protect us from the coronavirus infection. We are afraid of a surge in 2021. But even if there is a vaccine I don’t think the numbers would go down automatically, after the implementation of the vaccine. It will take quite some time," ani Co.

Huling sinabi ni Co na prayoridad pa rin ang pagpapaigting ng agarang resulta sa testing, isolation, at treatment para tuluyang mapababa ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

—Ulat ni Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News