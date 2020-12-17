ASEAN Parliamentarians urge Duterte admin to 'end red-tagging' opposition lawmakers

Women's rights advocates picket in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on October 28, 2020 calling against red-tagging of activists and human rights defenders. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Parliamentarians from Southeast Asia on Thursday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to end the dangerous campaign of red-tagging opposition lawmakers which is allegedly an attempt to silence his critics.

“Red-tagging has had extremely violent consequences in the Philippines, and the fact we are seeing President Duterte leading the way on such a menacing practice is utterly inexcusable,” Charles Santiago, a Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP), and chair of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said in a statement.

Santiago said red-tagging not only attempts to silence political opposition and undermine democracy but it “also directly put people’s lives at risk, particularly those who oppose his agenda.”

Duterte has been accusing progressive groups in Congress of being alleged legal fronts of the communist insurgency movement.

Members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives have denied these accusations.

The Philippine Senate began tackling the issue of red-tagging after some military officials labeled as communist supporters several opposition lawmakers and celebrities who expressed dismay over the government's COVID-19 response plans.

Constitutional expert Antonio Laviña, a former Ateneo School of Government dean, urged senators to criminalize red-tagging. But Durterte allegedly just laughed at the proposal, according to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“How can lawmakers be expected to fulfil their role as a check on the executive when they themselves are being attacked? We urgently call on President Duterte and the Philippine government to stop labelling directly-elected representatives as terrorists, and allow opposition lawmakers to effectively fulfil their mandates and freely express their opinions,” Santiago said.

In its Parliamentarians at Risk report published in September, APHR said all 6 lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have been red-tagged. They have been red-tagged online and offline, in reports and in news articles.

Red-tagging and the war on drugs are part of the widespread assault on democracy and human rights in the Philippines, the group said.

Recently, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor has found "reasonable basis" to believe that Duterte's 4-year-old anti-narcotics drive spawned crimes against humanity.

“We call on MPs in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia to use their positions to speak up against the practice of ‘red tagging’ in the Philippines, particularly by government officials towards political opponents, and ensure that their colleagues can effectively fulfil their mandates as elected representatives of the people,” said Mu Sochua, an APHR Board Member and former Cambodian MP.

Aside from lawmakers and celebrity, a group of lawyers and activist organizations have also been red-tagged.

In October, Duterte said he wants the police and military to "keep quiet" while doing their job instead of red-tagging.

