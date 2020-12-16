‘Anonymity does not help at all’: Duterte reads out names tagged in 'pastillas' scheme

President Rodrigo Duterte during the virtual presentation of credentials at the Malacañang Palace on December 14, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA--President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday made public the identities of immigration officials allegedly involved in the so-called "pastillas" bribery scheme that allowed the unimpeded entry of Chinese tourists into the country.

Duterte said the scheme was "vast" at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where he alleged that "almost all" immigration officials assigned were being bribed.

"They are now suspended but connected sa pastillas. This may result in their dismissal, or exoneration if warranted," he said, adding the Office of the Ombudsman ordered their suspension.

At least 19 immigration officials were earlier charged for their alleged involvement in the scheme, which had illegal Chinese workers coming to the Philippines as tourists and paying at least P10,000 as grease money so they could enter even without the proper work visas.

Duterte said he didn't think it was necessary not to make their identities publicly known.

At the time this story was posted, ABS-CBN News could not independently confirm how the persons whose names Duterte announced were involved in the bribery scheme.

"Anonymity does not help at all. Kagaya ng sa Davao ako, ayoko 'yung . . . Hinahampas ko 'yung mag cover-cover sa mukha. If you're a criminal, 'wag ka magtago diyan sa mga tela, balutin mo mukha mo. My higher duty is to inform the public. The public must know," the former Davao City mayor saidl

Duterte urged law enforcers not to allow arrested suspects to cover their faces.

" 'Wag niyo pabalot-balot 'yang mukha. Kung magawa kayo ng shabu, nakahubad pa nga siguro kayo," he said.

The President, however, was slammed earlier for his refusal to name allegedly corrupt lawmakers, which critics said was meant to protect his allies.

Malacañang denied the accusation.

Duterte won the presidency in 2016 campaigning on a promise to fight corruption, crime, and illegal drugs.

But since he assumed his post, his administration has been dogged by scandals and allegations of graft and cover-ups in state agencies, few of which led to convictions or high-profile resignations.

