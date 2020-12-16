Amid ICC prosecutor’s report, Duterte says he never ordered killings in PH

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during the virtual presentation of credentials at the Malacañang Palace on December 14, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he never ordered law enforcers to kill drug pushers and other suspects.

This came a day after the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s office said it found “reasonable basis” to believe crimes against humanity were allegedly perpetrated in carrying out Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

“Wala akong inutos na ganu’n. Remember in all of my utterances, ang galit ko niyan when I say do not destroy my country . . . Because I will kill you. Hindi ko sinabi MPD (Manila Police District) will kill you, the military will . . . I said I will kill you,” he said in a briefing aired late night Wednesday.

(I never ordered that. Remember in all of my utterances, my anger when I said do not destroy my country . . . Because I will kill you. I didn’t say MPD will kill you, the military will … I said I will kill you.)

Duterte also echoed his earlier statement that he hasn't killed anybody.

“Ang problema wala pa akong pinatay . . . Wala akong pinatay na tao,” he said.

(The problem is, I haven’t killed anyone . . . I didn’t kill anyone.)

In July 2019 public event, Duterte announced that he ordered Bureau of Customs chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero to “shoot” smugglers in 2019.

"Order ko, kapag may nagnakaw diyan civilian, Customs o Coast Guard, barilin mo, patayin mo. Sige, sige, mag-smuggling kayo diyan. Iyan ang order ko. Nilagay ko Army,” Duterte said.

(My order, if someone steals there, Customs or Coast Guard, shoot them, kill them. Go ahead, go ahead and smuggle. That’s my order. I placed there [someone from the] Army.)

During the campaign period for the 2016 presidential elections, Duterte said he would order the police to find drug pushers and kill them.

The President also urged his supporters during his inauguration speech to “go ahead and kill” anyone they knew who were drug addicts.

Months after he assumed the presidency, Duterte said he “personally” killed drug pushers as mayor of Davao City for 23 years.

“In Davao, I used to do it personally, just to show to the (police) that if I can do it, why can't you?” he told a business gathering.

Duterte added he actively participated in the execution of several criminals in Davao as mayor.

Local and international human rights advocates have condemned his administration’s brutal drug war and the high number of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

According to the "Report on Preliminary Examination Activities 2020", ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office found "reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder (article 7(1)(a)), torture (article 7(1)(f)) and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm as other inhumane Acts (article 7(1)(k)) were committed on the territory of the Philippines between at least 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019, in connection to the WoD campaign launched throughout the country."

However, Malacañang said the tribunal will just waste its resources over its inquiry into the drug war since the ICC had no jurisdiction over the Philippines following its withdrawal last year from the body.

