84 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now tops 12,500

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,530 on Wednesday as 84 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and 1 new fatality among those infected.

The number of those being treated abroad for the disease is at 3,597, as 8,071 of those infected have recovered, while 862 have died.

16 December 2020



Figures today show 84 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, 2 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality among Filipinos in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. pic.twitter.com/1ATRFbgGAy — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 16, 2020

Those undergoing treatment were broken down as follows by region: 764 in the Asia Pacific, 366 in Europe, 2,404 in the Middle East and Africa, and 63 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 452,988 people, including 8,833 deaths, 419,282 recoveries, and 24,873 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 73.6 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.6 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

