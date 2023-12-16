Malabon Zoo hosts festive animal Christmas party

Iba't ibang uri ng pets, tampok sa Animal Christmas Party sa Malabon Zoo. pic.twitter.com/fqoBYvwkHX — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) December 16, 2023

MANILA — Animal lovers and fur parents gathered at Malabon Zoo for this year's much-awaited Animal Christmas Party.

Over 50 dogs and cats participated in the festivities, with many of them donning costumes.

Various bird species, including parrots and cockatiels, took the spotlight, drawing attention from those eager to capture moments with exotic pets like bearded dragons.

According to Manny Tanco, the founder of Malabon Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanical Garden, celebrating animals during Christmas is fitting, as they were the first visitors to Jesus when He was born, as mentioned in the Bible.

"Ang first visitor po ni Baby Jesus when He was born were animals, from goat, ship, camel, donkey, chicken... It only means how important to God these animals are," said Tanco.

The Zoo's Animal Christmas Party featured Marimar, an eighteen-year-old orangutan, playing the role of Santa Claus. The rare white lion, Sir George, and the albino python, Cheesecake, also captivated many attendees.

Tanco hopes that during the Christmas season, people won't forget to share love and joy with animals.

"We should make animals part of the joy and celebrations of Christmas," he emphasized.