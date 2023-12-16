LPA brewing near Mindanao set for Caraga landfall

RAMMB/Himawari-8

A low pressure area brewing near the Philippines might affect parts of the country in the coming days, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The LPA was sighted 925 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao at 3 p.m.

It may may intensify into a tropical depression prior to its landfall over Caraga early Monday.

Rainy and stormy conditions are also expected across central and southern Philippines through Tuesday.

PAGASA also said the monsoon will affect northern Luzon including the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Batanes and Babuyan Islands while fair weather with isolated light rains will be experienced over Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon due to the amihan.

The easterlies, on the other hand, will bring hot and humid conditions with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms in Visayas and Mindanao throughout the weekend.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

