Emergency simulation drill held in Manila

A general view of Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila, on September 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- Emergency services in the City of Manila held a simulation drill in Quiapo on Saturday, to sharpen their response to a potential disaster situation.



Contingents from the security forces and emergency management teams simulated different emergency situations, including mass casualty and disaster management drills.



These were all in the name of maintaining a 100% readiness to respond potential crisis in the city.



With upcoming events such as Christmas season, New Year and the Feast of the Black Nazarene, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office says it pays to be fully prepared for any eventuality.



