Criminology student dies after motorcycle gets rammed by truck in Makati



MANILA -- A 23-year-old criminology student's aspirations were abruptly shattered in the early hours of Saturday when she tragically lost her life in a collision with a trailer truck in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati.



According to the victim's sibling, Meralyn Bravo, she was riding pillion on a friend's motorcycle en route to grab a meal.



"Umangkas daw yung kapatid ko sa motor... May gumitgit daw na truck, tumilapon daw po kapatid ko," shared Meralyn.





Initial findings from the Makati Traffic Unit reveal that both the trailer truck and the motorcycle were traversing Osmeña Highway. The truck suddenly changed lanes, resulting in a collision. The impact caused the motorcycle to topple onto the path of the trailer truck, with the victim's head being struck by its rear tire.



Bravo, who works as a food vendor, expressed her distress, saying: "Sabi ko sakanya magtitiis akong magtinda para sayo para makapagtapos ka, para sa susunod ikaw naman ang magpaaral sa mga kapatid mo, pero wala na. Wala na akong inaasahan."



Bravo hopes for a proper burial for her sister but lamented that their family cannot afford it.



"Mahirap lang ako... Anong gagawin ko? Di ko naman pwedeng titigan lang yung kapatid ko... Gusto kong bigyan ng hustisya yung kapatid ko hanggang sa hantungan niya... Makakasama ko siya bangkay na," she said.



The truck driver and the motorcycle driver, both in the custody of the Makati Traffic Unit, declined interviews with ABS-CBN News. The investigation is ongoing.