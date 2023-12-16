15 Pinoy seafarers safe after drone attack, DMW says

A mock Houthi-made drone is set up at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, on December 4, 2023. Yahya Arhab, EPA-EFE/file

Fifteen Filipino seafarers on a ship that was attacked by a drone near the Red Sea are all safe, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Saturday.

The Pinoy seafarers were onboard the Al Jasrah, a container ship crossing the Bab al Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden that was struck by missiles in a drone attack Friday.

The DMW said it received word from the ship’s manning agency and its shipping company that all members of the crew, including 15 Filipino seafarers, are safe and accounted for.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac has ordered the department’s Sea-Based Operations Units to monitor the situation.

They are to work closely with the vessel’s manning and shipping company in assuring the safety of the Filipino seafarers.

Cacdac also instructed the manning agency to meet with the families and relatives of the crew members and the DMW to provide regular updates to their conditions and safety.