PH embassy yet to receive reports of Filipino casualties in Malaysia landslide

A general view of the location after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, 16 December 2022. A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

MANILA - Philippine officials have yet to receive reports of Filipinos affected in a landslide that killed over a dozen people in Malaysia's Selangor state.

In a statement on Friday, the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it is in "touch with the Filipino community in Malaysia and has reached out to authorities involved in the search and rescue operations."

“So far, the Embassy has not received any reports of Filipinos affected by the incident. Post continues to monitor developments in the search and rescue operations," the statement read.

At least 16 people were killed and over a dozen were still missing earlier Friday after a landslide swept through a campsite near Genting Highland in Selangor.

Authorities believe 94 people were at the site of Father's Organic Farm some 50 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur when the landslide occurred 30 meters above a slope and spread through an acre of land.

According to the police, of the 94 people, 61 were found safe, while 17 were unaccounted for as of 1 p.m. - With a report from Agence France-Presse