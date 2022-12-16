Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday signed the P5.268-trillion 2023 national budget that would focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman had said the 2023 budget aimed to boost the economy by creating more quality and green jobs, reducing poverty incidence, and promoting digitalization, among others.

Pangandaman denied the budget included any "pork barrel" as all funds were properly itemized.

More details to follow.

