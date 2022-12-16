Lawmakers say House rushed approval of Maharlika fund bill

MANILA - Lawmakers on Friday said their fellow congressmen in the House of Representatives rushed the proposed creation of the "Maharlika Investment Fund", noting it only took less than usual days for the chamber to approve it.

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, one of those who voted against the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, said it only took 18 calendar days to approve the bill.

“I voted 'no' to House Bill No. 6608, or the Maharlika Investment Fund bill. At unang-una sa aking listahan ng mga dahilan kung bakit ako bumoto ng 'no' ay dahil sa paraan kung paano ito naipasa ng aking mga kasama sa House of Representatives. Sa aking wari ay parang minadali ang approval ng panukalang ito.” Hataman said.

“Nobyembre 28 nang ma-file ang bill, naisama sa Order of Business at agad na na-refer sa Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries, all on the same day. Kinabukasan, Nobyember 29, nag-schedule agad ng hearing sa committee sa panukala at inaprubahan ang bill subject to the amendments ng isang TWG na itinayo para ayusin ang mga probisyon.

“Disyembre 5 naman nang aprubahan ito ng Committee on Ways and Means, at Disyembre 9 nang ipasa ito ng Committee on Appropriations. Nang dumating ang araw ng Disyembre 12, dininig na ito sa plenary. At dahil may certification as urgent na ito galing sa Palasyo, inaprubahan na ito sa Kamara kahapon, Disyembre 15,” he noted.

Hataman said the period was not enough for lawmakers to comprehensively review it.

“In short, we need more time to discuss the measure to answer all questions satisfactorily. Padaanin sana natin ito sa butas ng karayom. Hindi naman biro ang halagang ilalagay sa pondong ito. It is my belief that the House of Representatives could have afforded more time to answer queries to the bill.” Hataman also said.

“We should have invited and given voice to experts – economists, bankers and financial analysts – to ask their own questions and to give a balanced analysis and impartial observations on the measure. Dahil pati ang ating mga ekonomista ay maraming agam-agam sa panukalang ito. Huwag sana natin itong madaliin at malaking pondo ang nakataya dito," he stressed.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro, who also voted against the bill, said there was little public consultation.

“Sa katunayan, inaprubahan na sa Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries ang Maharlika Wealth Fund Bill bago pa man magsagawa ng briefing with the stakeholders. Take note, briefing lang at hindi consultation," Castro said in her explanation.

“Kung hindi pa nagkaroon ng malakas na pagtutol ang taong-bayan laban sa panukalang batas ay hindi pa ibubukas ang pagdinig ng panukalang batas sa publiko,” she said.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, who also rejected the proposal, had the same sentiments.

“Pinaspas ang deliberasyon at pag-apruba nitong Maharlika bago ang Pasko, subalit patuloy na isinasantabi ang mga panukala para sa direktang ayuda sa mamamayan, dagdag sahod para sa mga manggagawa at subsidyo para sa ating mga magsasakang hinagupit ng taas-presyo at kalamidad. Isusugal ang pondo ng bayan para sa ganansya ng iilan lamang," she said.

However, House Speaker Martin Romualdez fended off criticism that the Maharlika investment fund was railroaded in the House of Representatives.

“Public consultation and exhaustive deliberations with agencies and stakeholders at the Committee level were made by three (3) Committees - the Banks and Financial Intermediaries, Ways and Means, and the Appropriations Committee. Notably, the Committee on Appropriations held one of its longest meeting on a single measure. At the Plenary, several interpellators, and numerous hours of session were devoted for informative debates and manifestations discussing lengthily the nature, scope and benefits of the proposed measure.” Romualdez said in his adjournment speech Thursday.

