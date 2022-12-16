Gov't urged: Bring students back, not mandatory military training

University of the Philippines (UP) students under the Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) perform a military drill on April 30, 2017 at the Diliman campus in Quezon City. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

Congress should focus on bringing students back to the classroom instead of bringing back mandatory military training for college students, the National Union of Students of the Philippines said Friday.

Voting 276-4-1, the House of Representatives on Thursday approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill 6687, or the proposed National Citizens Service Training Program Act which mandates military training for students.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier urged Congress to pass a law mandating the implementation of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, which could help bolster the country’s disaster response capability.

Aki Liongson, National Union of Students of the Philippines deputy secretary general, believes it is unnecessary to pass a law on mandatory military training considering there are other education issues that need to be prioritized.

"It is the last thing that we should be doing in our education system. Our education system is in need of a lot of budget para mas maraming kabataan ang makapag-aral," he said.

He noted that many students have stopped school because of rising inflation, joblessness and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Maraming estudyante ang huminto, maraming estudyante ang nangungutang," he said.

Instead of focusing on military training, Liongson urged government to expand its scholarship and student aid programs. He said this would remove the burden of students having to work in order to go to school.



He said reforms in the K-12 program and the return of subjects that imbue nationalism could also be tackled. "The government keeps adding programs without consulting the studentry and they expect us to follow these programs," he said.

Liongson also warned of the return of abuses inside mandatory military training, citing the death of UST student Mark Welson Chua for exposing corruption in the ROTC program.