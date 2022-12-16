Vehicles pass through the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza without paying a toll fee after the Valenzuela City Government suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation on December 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Easytrip RFID users can now register in Autosweep tollways or San Miguel Corporation tollways starting January 15, 2023, as part of efforts to streamline tolls, the Toll Regulatory Board on Friday announced Friday.

This is the second phase of the toll interoperability project, said Toll Regulatory Board Spokesperson Julius Corpuz. The third phase aims to rollout a "one wallet" for tollways.

"Magagamit na nila ang kanilang Easytrip sticker upang makatawid sila sa San Miguel Corporation tollways," Corpuz said of the second phase.

"Easy trip subscribers ay hindi na kailangang kumuha pa ng Autosweep sticker... dumulog lamang sa customer service ng Autosweep," he said.

"Ire-register na yan sa SMC tollways at isang sticker lang magagamit para mag-crossover dito sa San Miguel tollways."

Easytrip subscribers are those who use the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavitex, Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and C5 link.

Autosweep tollways, meanwhile, include the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), Manila–Cavite Expressway (MCX), and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Some 20,000 Easytrip RFID users have already registered, Corpuz said, and he is expecting the number to increase.

They have so far not encountered problems regarding Autosweep stickers being read in Easysweep tollways. He is hoping that in the future, transactions in tollways will be cashless.

"We are doing all the necessary testings at lahat ng uri ng ganyan ay ating iniimbestigahan sa ano talaga ang dahilan, unreadable tags. Hindi naman nangangahulugan na hindi maganda ang operability phase," he said.