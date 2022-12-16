Deped forms panel to investigate 'maternity leave' scam

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Department of Education has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate an alleged "maternity leave" scam wherein teachers allegedly filed maternity leaves up to "11 times in three years".

DepEd spokesman Atty. Michael Poa said the fact-finding committee will be composed of officers from DepEd regional offices, not schools division offices, to maintain impartiality of the investigation.

First on the agenda, he said, is to check the records on the alleged filing of the maternity leaves and if the teachers involved were really pregnant and had given birth at the time.

He urged a whistleblower and other individuals who may know about the scam to forward and give their statement.

"We want to know if this is an isolated case or if it is widespread," he said.

DepEd-TAPAT Curriculum Implementation Division Chief Dr. Ellery Quintia on Thursday showed documents wherein one teacher received money ranging from P35,000 to P61,000 from 2016 to 2019 as she filed for maternity leaves during that time.

He explained these are the salaries of the said teacher, given in lump sums supposedly availed of through the said benefit.

Under the Expanded Maternity Leave Law signed in 2019, female workers in the public sector, who include public school teachers, "shall be granted maternity leave of 105 days with full pay", and "shall be entitled to maternity leave of 60 days with full pay for miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy."

"Good as cash ito. Kung titingnan mo ito, cash na ito na ibababa sa account ni teacher... Hindi ko naman siya kinausap tungkol dito. Maaaring hindi nga siya aware kung ano iyong nangyari at nanganak siya ng 11 beses sa loob ng tatlong taon... Maaaring si teacher, biktima rin. Ginamit din... Ito ay conspiracy ng mga nasa itaas," Quintia said.

(It's good as cash. If you look at it, it's cash that will be deposited into the teacher's account... I didn't talk to her about it. She may not be aware of what happened and she gave birth 11 times in three years... The teacher may also be a victim. This is a conspiracy by those who are in power.)

Quintia said in 2019, some personnel noticed the anomalous filing of maternity leaves, and the accounting and bookkeeper at that time filed a joint report on the matter.

In 2021, Quintia learned of the said issue and decided to come out now.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News on Thursday, "Teacher Rose", the teacher identified in the documents, said she has not filed for leaves since she began teaching in a school in Taguig in 1999.

Rose also said she does not have a child.

"Wala akong alam diyan. As in. Hindi ko alam na ganyan din, may scam na ganyan. As in wala akong alam. Ngayon lang, na ininterview niyo ako. Ngayon lang din ko nalaman na kasama ako dyan," she said.

(I don't know anything about that. As in. I didn't know that too, there is a scam like that. As in I don't know anything. It is just now, that you interviewed me. I just found out that I was there too.)

"Hindi pa ako naglea-leave from 1999 na nandito ako... hanggang ngayon. Hindi pa ako naglea-leave. As in malinis iyong record ko. At wala akong anak," she added.

(I haven't taken a leave since 1999 when I was here... until now. I haven't taken leave yet. My record is clean. And I don't have children.)

Rose also denied that she received money during the said period of time.

"Sana mayaman na ako. Teacher 1 nga ako, 'di ba. Hindi na ako nagpapa-promote kasi okay na sa akin iyong pera ko, walang problema doon... As in hindi, kaya nga na-shock ako ngayon nung sinabi na may ganoong pera kasi wala talaga," she said.

(I wish I was rich. I'm Teacher 1, right? I'm not seeking a promotion anymore because my money is fine with me, there's no problem with that... As in no, that's why I was shocked when I was told that there is such money because there really isn't any.)

Cecilia Capistrano, the school personnel in charge, confirmed Rose has not taken a leave of absence during the time mentioned.

"Agree naman ako sa kanya. Based on records talaga, wala akong pina-process na nag-file siya ng maternity leave kahit isang beses kasi hindi naman siya nagbuntis. So hindi possible na mayroon siyang maternity leave," she explained.

(I agree with him. Based on records, I didn't process that she filed for maternity leave even once because she didn't get pregnant. So it is not possible that she has maternity leave.)

Capistrano said maternity leaves are commonly availed of by personnel once a year, except for extraordinary cases like miscarriages, which are also included in the said benefits.