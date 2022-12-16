

MANILA — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro on Friday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 89-kilometer-deep tectonic tremor struck at 7 p.m. Friday.

It was located nearly 20 kilometers northeast of Paluan town, with Intensity 1 being felt in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

There is no expected damage or aftershocks from the quake, Phivolcs said in its preliminary bulletin.

Here are the Instrumental Intensities.

Intensity II - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Taytay, Rizal

Intensity I - Batangas City, Batangas; Plaridel, Bulacan; Magallanes, Cavite; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro