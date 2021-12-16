Too early to say some vaccines less effective vs. omicron: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – It is still too early to say whether or not some COVID-19 vaccine brands are more effective than others against the omicron variant, an expert said Thursday.

“Well you can please remember that the omicron variant was what, identified just a few weeks ago, right? In fact in our country, in our region, meaning Western Pacific and South Asia, it’s only what, two weeks ago?” said Dr. Consorcia Lim Quizon, Department of Health National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

“And so I think whatever research, results that are saying that this or that brand is not effective, its’s too early to say. And with [a] 25 or 30 sample size, we really cannot generalize as of the moment,” she added.

New studies on COVID-19 have shown that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease.

“What is important is what the international health organizations like the (World Health Organization) and (US Center for Disease Control and Prevention)’s telling us--that is, the current vaccines that we have are still protective,” Quizon stressed.

“And we will have to remember that it’s not only vaccines that are protecting us, but we have to practice the minimum public health standards that we have been doing in the past.”

Quizon acknowledged that reports of vaccines being less effective against the omicron variant are a cause for concern.

She stressed, however, that a vaccine being less effective is different from it not being effective at all.

“Not being effective is different from a little bit less effective. You know, not being effective means zero. Not really effective at all.”

“But the numbers that you mentioned a while back, said from 90 it became 70, from this percent it became 30, so there’s still some protection and then scientifically, as was the experience in some other vaccines for some other diseases, is that when you add an additional dose, then it actually raises the level of immunity,” she explained.

She added, “It is a cause for concern and that is the reason why, you know we are encouraging people to come up for booster doses for those who already had two doses, and also really really most importantly, is to ask those who have not been vaccinated submit themselves for vaccination.”

“Because whether or not there is a lower percentage of protection, at least it is still some degree of protection rather than none.”

Quizon said the decision to shorten the gap between the COVID-19 vaccine doses and the booster shot must be based on science.

“You know, you just don’t give boosters helter-skelter. There’s timing on when you give that booster,” she explained.

“You know it’s like saying, why don’t you get the booster after one month? Because that will probably be useless. You know, why not two months, three months? So, it’s not just an issue of saying, let’s do it in three months or four months because omicron is here.”

“You know, we have to wait for the science to tell us,” she said. The national government is mulling to shorten the gap between the initial COVID-19 shots and the booster jab amid the threat of the Omicron variant.

--ANC, 16 December 2021

