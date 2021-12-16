Health workers hold a protest in front of the Senate of the Philippines headquarters in Pasay City on Nov. 17, 2021, as the Senate deliberates the 2022 national budget. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday it was "grateful" for the ratification of the proposed P5.024-trillion 2022 national budget, a spending plan seen to help the country recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Senate on Wednesday approved the bicameral committee report on the budget, hours after the House of Representatives finalized it.

"The Palace thanks Congress for working overtime to expeditiously ratify the proposed 2022 National Budget," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"We are grateful to our partners in the Legislature for ensuring that the Duterte Administration’s last full-year budget will sustain the legacy of real change for future generations," he said in a statement.

The country's budget next year will have as much as P50 billion for the special risk allowances of medical frontliners, almost P48 billion for COVID-19 booster shots, and P15 billion to P16 billion for the controversial anti-insurgency task force, based on portions approved by the House.

"We consider next year’s budget vital to support our country’s COVID-19 resilience initiatives and to sustain our socioeconomic recovery effort," said Nograles, acting spokesperson for Malacañang.



"As we await its transmittal to the Office of the President, we reiterate our commitment to utilize our people’s hard-earned money to properly implement programs, projects, and services effectively and efficiently during the remainder of the President’s term of office," he added.

Lawmakers hope to have Duterte sign the bill before the New Year to avoid a reenacted budget.