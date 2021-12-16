PROMDI standard bearer Senator Manny Pacquiao will no longer ask, but will only await President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision on who he is going to endorse for next year’s presidential race.

“Alam naman niya (Duterte) ang saloobin ko from the beginning. Hintay lang naman ako kung suportahan niya ako o hindi. Nasa desisyon naman niya yun,” Pacquiao said in a news conference in Tagum City.

(He knows what I stand for right from the beginning. I will just wait if he supports me or not. I leave it to his decision.)

Pacquiao issued the statement hours after Presidential political adviser Jacinto Paras gave an unsolicited advice to the presidential hopeful to start “wooing” Duterte, now that his former aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, has backed out of the presidential race.

Pacquiao however said Duterte already knows what’s in his heart since they’ve already discussed the matter repeatedly.

“Hindi lang naman isang beses lang kaming nag-usap ni President mula pa noon alam na yung nasa puso ko at nagkakaintindihan kami dahil pareho naman kaming Mindanao, taga-Davao din ako, tumira ako sa Davao ng matagal,” Pacquiao said.

(We have spoken several times with the President even back in the day he knows where my heart is because we're both from Mindanao and lived in Davao for years.)

Pacquiao said he can bring progress in Mindanao and has many visions for the country.

Asked if the President’s camp is sending messages that he will likely endorse him, Pacquiao said: “Hindi ko pa alam kasi naging busy ako sa pag-iikot, kasi plano ko suyurin lahat ng sulok ng Mindanao.”

(I don't know as I was busy making rounds. I plan to visit every corner of Mindanao.)

Days after Go’s withdrawal from the presidential race, some PDP-Laban members returned to his fold and are now supporting him.

Meantime, Pacquiao has also decided to revise his sorties to protect his camp and supporters from the COVID omicron variant threat.

“Pag nakita mo more on motorcade na tayo para hindi masyadong ano sa tao yung gathering sa mga lugar. Pailan-ilan na lang gathering sa mahihirap na lugar na kailangan ang tulong. Yung hindi gaano kakailangan motorcade na lang at pamimigay g t-shirt at baller ang ipamimigay natin,” Pacquiao said.

(If you notice, we do more motorcades to avoid crowding. We only choose areas where we hold gatherings and give dole outs. During motorcades, I now only give shirts and baller bands.)

