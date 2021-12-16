Barangay health worker Belinda Sulit checks the blood pressure of a resident at a tribal village in Kanaynayan, Castillejos, Zambales on Dec. 14, 2021 during pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive is part of government’s efforts to reach out to far-flung areas in the country and inoculate the majority of the population by year’s end. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Incoming typhoon Odette forced the Philippines this week to scale down the second round of its mass vaccination push against COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Around 20.6 percent or 388 out of 1,634 cities and town failed to join the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive on Monday as they prepared for the onslaught of Odette, expected to be one of the strongest to hit the country this year, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"Napakalawak ng kaniyang (Odette) coverage, we do not know sino ma-hit. Some [local governments] decided to go on, although not as massive," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Its coverage is so wide, we do not know who will be hit. Some decided to on with the vaccination, although not as massive.)

"Many of the regions wanted to do suyod, really go to the far-flung areas, pero iyong malalapit na lang ang ginawa," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Many of the regions wanted to comb through, really go to the far-flung areas, but they only reached the nearby ones.)



Government earlier aimed to vaccinate 7 million people during the Dec. 15 to 17 vaccination drive. But 11 regions in the typhoon's path would postpone their participation in the program to Dec. 20 to 22.

At least 953,624 people were inoculated on Wednesday, said Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

She said Calabarzon was the top performing region with 187,000 jabs, followed by Central Luzon which administered 168,000 vaccine doses, and Ilocos with 66,000 COVID-19 shots given.



Some local governments have yet to send their vaccination reports due to the typhoon, Cabotaje said.

"We are confident na makakamit natin iyong 7 million. Ipu-push lang iyong iba, iyong iba nga medyo nag-menor dahil sa typhoon," said the official. "We will reach 7 million by the end of Dec. 22."

(We are confident that we will reach the 7 million target. We will just push the other, some had to do less because of the typhoon.)

Odette is expected to hit land on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain in the central Philippines in what would be the 15th storm this year. Thousands have been preemptively evacuated.

Half of the country's 109 million population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but coverage remains uneven and the rate of full vaccinations is still low.

The capital region has fully vaccinated most eligible residents, but the rate in central and southern areas is below the national average of 53 percent.

In the southern Bangsamoro region, just 13 percent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, government data show.

— With a report from Reuters