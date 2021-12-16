

ILOILO CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he is not in favor of defunding the government's controversial anti-insurgency panel should he win the 2022 presidency.

"The money will stay" in the NTF-ELCAC and will be used to create more jobs in communist-affected villages, Domagoso told reporters in Iloilo City when asked how he plans to deal with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

"I will use that money to create jobs instead of intelligence," he said.

The Senate earlier slashed the NTF-ELCAC's budget by P24 billion in 2022 after the panel's failed to fully report how it spent P16 billion supposedly to help local villages this year.

The NTF-ELCAC's intelligence funds will be used in job creation programs because "hungry stomachs know no law," the Manila Mayor said.

"Marami sa kanila kaya sila napunta doon kasi, 'Let's be adventurous para kahit papaano may mapakain tayo sa pamilya natin.' Yung iba naman prinsipyo ang pinaglalaban," he said, referring to those who joined the communist insurgency.

(Most of them end up there because they think, 'Let's be adventurous so we can feed our families.' Others are fighting for their principles.)

"Para hindi sila maitulak ng estado sa dingding ng lipunan (So that the state will not back them into a wall)... What the government must do is to provide opportunities for them," he said.

"Ang haba ng pasenysa ko sa buhay. Titiisin ko sila but we must offer something to their members," he said.

(I have been very patient in life. I be patient with them but we must offer something to their members.)

The Philippines has been trying to flush out communist rebels from rural areas, but several lawmakers have called for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC after the panel in recent years accused celebrities and politicians of being communist supporters for criticizing several programs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

RELATED VIDEO