Cebuano journalist wounded in shooting incident

MANILA - A journalist from Cebu was wounded in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Cebu Chapter said.

Unidentified gunmen shot dyLA radio commentator Rico Osmeña and another passenger while on board a bus at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Both survived the incident but sustained injuries.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.

NUJP Cebu condemned the attack on Osmeña, which happened just a week after journalist Jess Malabanan was shot dead in Samar.

The group also noted that another radio commentator, Rey Cortes, was shot dead in front of his radio station in Cebu City last July.

"Osmeña's shooting happened proximate to the upcoming election period – a period in our country perennially marred by violence and extrajudicial attempts to stifle media," NUJP Cebu said.

"Whether or not work-related, this attack sets a chilling precedent to what awaits the free press on what are usually the most dangerous months for truth-tellers in the country," they added.



