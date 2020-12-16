Soldier wounded in Maguindanao clash

Soldiers recovered a pistol, a 50 calibre rifle, rifle grenades, an EID, and a banca engine from the encounter site in Maguidanao. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - A soldier was wounded in an encounter between government forces and members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao on Monday, the Western Mindanao Command said.

“The battle casualty was immediately extricated from the area and is now recuperating at Camp Siongco Station Hospital,” said WESMINCOM commander, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

In a press statement, Vinluan said troops from the 34th Infantry Battalion were conducting an operation in Sitio Macabenban, Barangay Indatuan, Northern Kabuntalan when they chanced upon around 10 BIFF members under Omar Abdullah, alias OV10, at around 5:30 a.m.

A 45-minute firefight ensued after which the BIFF members escaped to different directions.

Soldiers recovered a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .50, five rifle grenades, one improvised explosive device, a radio and motorized banca engine at the encounter site.

The military said hot pursuit operation is being conducted.

