Peligro sa Pasko: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila could rise to 4,000 a day – research

Shoppers traverse the streets in the Divisoria market area in Manila on December 13, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila could rise to as high as 4,000 cases a day if the public fails to adhere to pandemic protocols including social distancing, wearing of face masks and shields and fewer interactions during the holidays, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 9 Metro Manila cities have already reversed downward trends with an increase in COVID-19 cases, placing them at moderate risk, compared to November when all National Capital Region (NCR) cities were at low risk.

"New cases are increasing. Surge will most likely happen. It is not a question anymore of if but when and by how much," she said in a Zoom presentation with health reporters and editors.

All NCR cities now have an average daily attack rate (ADAR) that is above the national average, Vergeire said. ADAR is the number of new cases in a city or province over a two-week period, divided by the population of the city or province.

Additionally, the highest burden in the past two weeks were in Cordillera Administrative Region, NCR, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Davao Region, based on DOH data.

In her presentation, Vergeire noted initial projections from FASSSTER (Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance Using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler For Early Detection of Diseases) and the OCTA Research Team confirm the likelihood of a surge during and after the holidays.

"Cases in National Capital Region may reach upwards of 4,000 per day which may overwhelm our health system capacity to upwards of 80% utilization by end of January if we do not act aggressively to halt transmission now," she noted.

Prof. Ranjit Rye of the OCTA Research Team noted that the long holiday break could feed the rise of COVID-19 all over the country as pandemic fatigue sets in and more people go out of their homes.

"What we do now is more important than any government intervention in the next few weeks. This rise could become a surge...We can still do something. It is not an eventuality at the moment, the increases are modest...If we help each other, I think we can prevent the surge from happening," he said.

Data from Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Trends also show an increase in mobility over the past 3 and a half weeks: 12 percent increase in retail and recreation, 11 percent in transit station, and 9 percent in parks.

One problem with an increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, Vergeire said, is that hospitals usually have weaker capacity in January due to personnel transitions, end-of-contract breaks or non-renewal of job orders.

She warned against complacency vis-a-vis the coronavirus especially the public's decreasing adherence to minimum health standards in places such as Divisoria and Recto as shown in news reports.

"Kahit nasa open space ang mga tao, nandoon pa rin ang risk dahil dikit-dikit...Marami tayo nakikita, suot nga ang mask pero nasa bibig lang. Meron naman, naka face shield pero nasa ulo lang. Ginagawang hair band," she said.

She also warned against super-spreader events and venues: indoor events where lots of people are talking or even singing and the air is not being exchanged, diluted or filtered.

Examples of these are restaurants, bars, clubs, choir practices, weddings and even funerals.

"By simply talking, you release 170 viral particles per minute...How much more if there is shouting or loud singing?" she said.

The health official also defended the use of both face masks and face shields, saying the shields provide an extra layer of protection for individuals.

Wearing face masks has 67 percent individual effectiveness in preventing transmission while face shields give 66 percent protection, according to local research. When used together, the effectiveness goes up to 89 percent.

Dr. John Wong, a DOH consultant on projections and risk classification, likened the face masks and shields to the "Swiss Cheese model" wherein multiple layers of defense will protect an individual.

"We should try to maximize the level of protection the public has," he said.