Most in history: House now has 32 deputy speakers

MANILA - The House of Representatives elected two more Deputy Speakers Wednesday, raising the total deputies of House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to 32— the most in the chamber's history.

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab made a mighty comeback as Deputy Speaker before the chamber adjourned for its Christmas vacation.

Cavite 8th District Rep. Abraham Bambol Tolentino, once chair of the House Committee on accounts and an ally of ousted Speaker Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, was also elected to the same position.

Ungab was elected Deputy Speaker less than a year after losing chairmanship of the Committee on Appropriations over differences with the Cayetano leadership. He is a member of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago and was once the party's candidate for Speaker.

Deputy Speakers preside over the session when the Speaker is absent.

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, who was Deputy Speaker until Velasco took over, now chairs Tolentino's former panel.

Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, meanwhile, is out as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.

Defensor was replaced as chairman by Probinsiyano Ako Party-list Rep. Jose Bonito Singson, a brother of influential Narvacan Mayor Luis Chavit Singson. Singson remains with the House Minority Bloc, according to House Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano.

Paduano believes the House Leadership granted his bid to have the minority get the chairmanship of that committee.

The public accounts panel has jurisdiction over all matters directly and principally relating to the examination and scrutiny of audit reports on the performance of all government agencies to determine their adherence to or compliance with the plans and programs authorized through appropriations approved by the legislature.

After his ouster, Defensor fired off a statement to reporters, calling House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco "the worse," citing how the latter supposedly did not even meet with him on pending committee investigation.

“He even requested me that we all suspend investigations until January which I respectfully agreed to. I would not have resisted if he had asked me to give up the position as I have said in the past. Civility and leadership dictates that even as we have differences in the past leadership fight, that we treat each other in a respectable manner," Defensor said.

"I am comforted by the thought that clear lines have been drawn and in the spirit of the season, I wish Speaker a Merry Christmas. See you next year," he said.

Also elected during the plenary session were AKO Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin as Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments, replacing now Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez.

Also elected were Representatives Hector Sanchez as vice chair of the Committee on Basic Education and Henry Villarica replacing Garbin in the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal; Duterte Youth Party-list Rep. Ducielle Cardema was elected vice chair of the Committee on National Defense, while TGP Party-list Rep. Jose Bong Teves Jr. was elected vice chair of the Committee on Food Security.

Cardema and Camarines Sur Rep. Arnie Fuentebella were elected members of the House Committee on Games and Amusements.

Before adjourning, the House authorized all committees to conduct meetings or public hearings, if deemed necessary, during the adjournment of session from December 17 to January 17, 2021.

