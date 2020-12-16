Mas mabuti kung sa Enero ang balik-pasada ng provincial buses: DILG

Provincial bus na palabas sa terminal nito sa may EDSA, Quezon City noong Abril 22, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA — Mas mabuting sa Enero na muling bumiyahe ang mga provincial bus, ayon sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ngayong Miyerkoles.

Ayon kay DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, ito'y para malimitahan ang galaw ng mga tao ngayong magpa-Pasko.

"Sa amin, it’s okay if it will take some time to implement it. Best siguro for the DILG if it is implemented sa January pa," ani Malaya sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News.

"Ang gusto natin, ma-relax na ang quarantine levels by January. Ang Pasko is a very critical period. We’d rather that people stay put muna, rather than go outside of Metro Manila, kasi the risk of transmission is there," dagdag niya.

Binitawan ni Malaya ang pahayag matapos aprubahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagbabalik ng provincial buses sa mga point-to-point na ruta.

Ayon kay Malaya, mahaba at komplikadong proseso ang pagbabalik-pasada ng mga provincial bus sa Metro Manila.

May mga local government unit (LGU) daw kasing ayaw pang magpapasok ng mga bus mula Metro Manila.

"It’s a complicated process dahil two things must be complied with: the LTFRB approval of the routes, and approval of LGUs. There are LGUs na restrictive pa rin and have necessary protocols," ani Malaya.

"We’re connecting LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) to the LGUs para makausap na ang mga LGU na papayag, so we can assume and operate P2P (point-to-point) buses," aniya.

Marami raw kailangang ikonsidera bago muling makapag-operate ang mga bus.

"Ang daming dapat i-coordinate—bus companies, terminals, LGUs, to make sure that the buses are compliant with health protocols established by LGUs," ani Malaya.

Pinaplantsa pa ng Department of Transportation at LTFRB ang guidelines at mga ruta sa muling pagbiyahe ng provincial buses.

-- Ulat ni Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

