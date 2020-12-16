Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes off Bato, Catanduanes

MANILA - A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck off Catanduanes on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 8 a.m., 21 kilometers southeast of Bato town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

The quake was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

A "slightly felt" shaking at Intensity II was recorded in Legazpi City, Albay. The same level of instrumental intensity was reported in the city.

A magnitude 6.2 quake struck off Davao Occidental earlier Wednesday.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse