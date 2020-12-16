House to continue probe into Cagayan floodings during Congressional break

Families wade through floodwater on Nov. 16, 2020 to get to safer grounds even as the water level in Anaffunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan subside from its height last week that inundated houses. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The House of Representatives will continue its probe into the deadly flooding in Cagayan Valley region during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses last month, according to a lawmaker on Wednesday, even as Congress goes on break for the holiday.

Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga, chairman of House Agriculture and Food panel leading the probe, said they wanted their committee report ready when they resume session in January next year.

"Ako, presumption ko naman, magiging available naman yung members. But by January siguro, basta, before pagbalik namin, we will finish the inquiry dun sa Magat Dam issue para may committee report na rin kami by the time that we resume session sa January," said Enverga.

The opening of Magat Dam's spill gates while typhoon Ulysses lashed the northern region with fierce winds and heavy rains was one of the alleged factors of the record floods.

Enverga said the panel is eyeing around 2 more hearings before they can formulate their report to be used "in aid of legislation."

"[D]efinitely, we will have to do about 1 or 2 more hearings before we file a committee report. Saka, of course, ang target namin, during the break, eh, i-hearing namin ito para makalabas na tayo ng committee report by the time na makabalik tayo sa recess ng Kongreso," he said.

The committee already wrote to agencies from which they needed pertinent documents for the investigation, Enverga said, adding he hoped that key officials would cooperate during the hearing.

"What we’ve observed doon sa [previous] hearing namin was kulang yung mga resource persons na dumating. For example we wanted... top level officials, hopefully, high ranking officials that could answer, who are qualified to answer the questions by the members," the solon said.

Congress will go on Christmas vacation from December 19 and will resume session on January 17, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: